Sports Fraternity Condole Demise Of Industrialist Mehtab Chawla

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:20 PM

Sports fraternity condole demise of industrialist Mehtab Chawla

Former Olympians and international players, including Olympian Islahuddin have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Mehtabuddin Chawla, renowned industrialist

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Olympians and international players, including Olympian Islahuddin have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Mehtabuddin Chawla, renowned industrialist.

Islahuddin said that Mehtab Chawla besides being a businessman also had great interest in sports, according to a press release on Monday.

He said that a hockey league titled 'Mehtabuddin Chawla Veterans Hockey League' was organized at our academy, the finals and semi finals of which were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The matches would be held as soon as the situation gets better.

Meanwhile, former hockey Olympians and international players including Olympian Ayaz Mahmood, Olympian Syed Sameer Hussain, Qamar Ibrahim, Kashif Jawad, Kamran Ashraf, Nasir Ali, Saleem Sherwani, international players Muhammad Ali, Jan Muhammad, Mubashir Mukhtar, Asad Qureshi, Coordinator Arif Siddiqui, Syed Saghir Hussain, Asad Zaheer, Syed Aal Hassan, Latafat Hussain Shah, Asif Ahmad Khan, Abuzar, Arif Bhopali, Khalid Paracha, Tasneem Usmani expressed their grief over demise of Mehtab Chaa and prayed for eternal peace of departed soul.

