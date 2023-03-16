UrduPoint.com

Sports Gala-2023 Kicks Off At KMU

Muhammad Rameez Published March 16, 2023 | 09:11 PM

The Sports Gala 2023 was kicked off at Khyber Medical University (KMU) in a colorful ceremony held here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sports Gala 2023 was kicked off at Khyber Medical University (KMU) in a colorful ceremony held here on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq was the chief guest while Vice-Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht, Director of Sports Dr. Inayatt Shah, heads of various institutions, faculty and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the march past by the players from the participating teams including IPMR, INS, IPMS, IPS, IPMS, IPH, IPDM, RMI, NCS, SHS, IHS Swabi, and IHS Mardan.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that KMU has the honor that its students were shining its name all over the world in all kind of academic activities. The talent of our students in co-curricular activities is also being enhanced, he added.

He said that sports was playing a key role in building a balanced society and we should provide more opportunities for our new generation to play sports to protect them from drugs and immorality.

While appreciating the performance and enthusiasm of the students, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that sports was developing sportsman spirit, patience, endurance, leadership and teamwork skills in the youth. He said that sports were an important part of education and training. It is impossible to achieve the goals of education without it, he said adding that youths were our capital and all resources were utilized for their balanced development and best personality building.

He announced that a modern indoor sports complex would be constructed in the University to provide separate sports facilities to male and female students.

Later, the chief guest officially inaugurated the games by lighting the torch.

