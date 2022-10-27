UrduPoint.com

Sports Gala Begins At ISRA University

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 27, 2022 | 08:20 PM

The Sports Gala-2022 was organized by ISRA University, which was inaugurated by varsity's Managing Director Zaid Ahmed Laghari on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 )

Girls in large number participated and showcased their skills in cricket, table tennis, badminton, 25 and 50 meters race, football, basketball, carrom board, chess, javelin throw and other games.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Zaid Ahmed Laghari said that playing different sports was important to keep the body and health balanced and fit.

According to the university spokesperson, the sports gala will continue till November 5, 2022.

