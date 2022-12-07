Sports Gala begins in District Jail

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A sports Gala for inmates of District Jail Abbottabad was opened on Wednesday.

Superintendent District Jail Abbottabad, Hamid Azam Khan opened the Sports Gala during a special ceremony.

Sports including Volleyball, Badminton, Table tennis, tug of war and musical chairs will be played during the event.

Musical and cultural activities will also be performed by the inmates and staff in the concluding ceremony, which will be held in the 3rd week of December 2022.