UrduPoint.com

Sports Gala For Orphan Children Held At Dring Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Sports Gala for orphan children held at Dring Stadium

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar attended the sports gala organized for the orphan kids of Darul Falah, Darul Itfaal, and Home Sweet Home at Dring Stadium Wednesday.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that under the development program, a park will be built for children living in Darul Falah, Darul Itfaal, and Home Sweet Home.

All sports facilities will be provided in the park to fulfill the needs of these children. "We must play a role in providing opportunities to these children", Commissioner said.

He said that in order to remove the sense of deprivation from the children, they should be treated gently and on an equal basis. We should encourage them by visiting their institutions.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur and Sports Department officers deserve appreciation for organizing such a beautiful event and healthy activity for the orphans. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division gave prizes to the children who achieved positions in different games.

Related Topics

Sports Bahawalpur Event From

Recent Stories

vivo Creates Unforgettable Moments for Global Fans ..

11 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is ..

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is passed: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

2 hours ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

2 hours ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.