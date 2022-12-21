Sports Gala for orphan children held at Dring Stadium

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar attended the sports gala organized for the orphan kids of Darul Falah, Darul Itfaal, and Home Sweet Home at Dring Stadium Wednesday.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that under the development program, a park will be built for children living in Darul Falah, Darul Itfaal, and Home Sweet Home.

All sports facilities will be provided in the park to fulfill the needs of these children. "We must play a role in providing opportunities to these children", Commissioner said.

He said that in order to remove the sense of deprivation from the children, they should be treated gently and on an equal basis. We should encourage them by visiting their institutions.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur and Sports Department officers deserve appreciation for organizing such a beautiful event and healthy activity for the orphans. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division gave prizes to the children who achieved positions in different games.