Sports Gala For Special Children Concluded At Dring Stadium

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

Sports Gala for special children concluded at Dring Stadium

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that special children are equipped with extraordinary capabilities and they should be given opportunities to exhibit their talents.

He made these remarks while addressing as Chief Guest at the closing ceremony of Sports Gala for Special Children held at Dring Stadium under the auspices of Special Education Department today.

He said that special children must be given chances to participate in curricular and extracurricular activities in order to explore their abilities. He said that he was glad to see how special children took part in the sports gala with passion and enthusiasm. Male and female students from 21 special education institutions had participated in the event.

