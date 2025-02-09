Sports gala for young children held

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A sports gala for young children was organised by Recourse Academia at Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur, on sunday.

The event featured various competitions, with enthusiastic participation from children.

In the results of different sports events: 'Chair Race' was won by Ahmad Zohab; Pick-Up Volleyball Game was won by Minal Ali and Harram Fatima; Frog Race was won by Taimoor; Rabbit Race was won by Aurangzaib; Monkey Race first position was secured by Shabbar; Bug Race was won by Aliza; Hurdle Race was won by Saram; Ready-to-School Race first position was secured by Naira; and Sack Race was won by Irshad.

Speaking to the media, educationist and event organiser Ms. Maria Saleem highlighted the significance of such events in promoting healthy activities among children.