Sports Gala from Dec 20

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) All Pakistan Sports Gala will kick off here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on December 20.

According to organizing Secretary Muhammad Bakhsh Marri, all preparations for the Gala were going on vigorously.

Teams from different educational boards from across the country would participate in various sports events.

Girls' competitions would be played from December 20 to 23 while boys' competitions from December 25 to 28.

Girls' competitions include athletics, table tennis, badminton and hockey while boys' competitions include athletics, table tennis, volleyball and kabaddi.

Prizes will be distributed among the winning players at the end of the competition, he said.