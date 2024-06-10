Open Menu

Sports Gala Held At UoP To Raise Awareness On Land Ownership, Transfer Rights

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Sports Gala held at UoP to raise awareness on land ownership, transfer rights

The U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Land Registration in Merged Areas (LRMA) activity on Monday held the second Sports Gala at the University of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Land Registration in Merged Areas (LRMA) activity on Monday held the second Sports Gala at the University of Peshawar.

The event provide a healthy platform for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Merged Areas to showcase their sports skills while at the same time informing the players and the spectators about their land ownership and transfer rights.

“The event has provided us with an opportunity to reach out to the Merged Areas Youth collectively to educate them about the importance of land registration and transparency of land titles in these areas,” said Hafiz Atta-ul-Munim, Secretary, KP board of Revenue. “The absence of verifiable land registration often leads to land disputes and incidents involving loss of lives due to unclear land ownership.

The 5-day event featured the youth of Dara Adam Khel competing in football, cricket, volleyball, badminton, and table tennis matches, with many government representatives and more than 200 youth, university students, academics, and media watching.

“Building trust, raising awareness, and promoting collaboration between the state and its citizens are crucial for sustainable land governance and community development,” said Muhammad Shoaib, Chief of Party for the USAID LRMA Activity. “We are proud to support the KP government in educating its people.”

These sports events will be followed by more than 20 awareness-raising sessions to educate the youth and the broader community in the merged areas about the benefits and processes of land registration.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Tennis Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Badminton Same Media Event Government

Recent Stories

No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session ..

No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7 ..

2 minutes ago
 Woman, daughter killed in road accident

Woman, daughter killed in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

2 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery ..

IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case

2 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving ..

LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge

11 minutes ago
 People friendly entertainment projects to be initi ..

People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamaba ..

11 minutes ago
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 ..

Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines ..

11 minutes ago
 CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters

CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters

11 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial ..

Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land

11 minutes ago
 U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Educa ..

U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education

34 minutes ago
 Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggli ..

Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister

13 minutes ago
 12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire

12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports