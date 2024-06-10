Sports Gala held at UoP to raise awareness on land ownership, transfer rights

The U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Land Registration in Merged Areas (LRMA) activity on Monday held the second Sports Gala at the University of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Land Registration in Merged Areas (LRMA) activity on Monday held the second Sports Gala at the University of Peshawar.

The event provide a healthy platform for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Merged Areas to showcase their sports skills while at the same time informing the players and the spectators about their land ownership and transfer rights.

“The event has provided us with an opportunity to reach out to the Merged Areas Youth collectively to educate them about the importance of land registration and transparency of land titles in these areas,” said Hafiz Atta-ul-Munim, Secretary, KP board of Revenue. “The absence of verifiable land registration often leads to land disputes and incidents involving loss of lives due to unclear land ownership.

The 5-day event featured the youth of Dara Adam Khel competing in football, cricket, volleyball, badminton, and table tennis matches, with many government representatives and more than 200 youth, university students, academics, and media watching.

“Building trust, raising awareness, and promoting collaboration between the state and its citizens are crucial for sustainable land governance and community development,” said Muhammad Shoaib, Chief of Party for the USAID LRMA Activity. “We are proud to support the KP government in educating its people.”

These sports events will be followed by more than 20 awareness-raising sessions to educate the youth and the broader community in the merged areas about the benefits and processes of land registration.