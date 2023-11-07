Open Menu

Sports Gala Held For Special Children

Muhammad Rameez Published November 07, 2023 | 06:31 PM

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The district administration organized a magnificent sports gala for special children in collaboration with the Special Education Department.

The gala, inaugurated by Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, showcased an array of events tailored to the unique abilities of the extraordinary children. The district officer social welfare had outlined the meticulous arrangements put in place for the sports gala. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali engaged with the special children, personally distributing prizes to the victors of various competitions. The event commenced with a captivating flag march by the special players who participated in the gala.

Expressing a commitment to sustaining such extracurricular activities for special children, the deputy commissioner highlighted the significance of nurturing their talent.

Various competitions including cricket, football, and gymnastics brought together special children from the four districts of the Sargodha division.

Emphasizing the importance of practical training for these children, the deputy commissioner underscored the community's responsibility to provide them with the attention they deserve.

The Special Education district officer lauded the Punjab government's directive to integrate sports into the holistic development of special children, enhancing their personalities alongside their academic education.

The festivities culminated in the distribution of gifts and prizes among the special children, acknowledging their participation and efforts in the gala.

