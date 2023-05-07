Sports gala held for trainee constables at PTC

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The sports gala was held for under training constables at Police Training College (PTC) as per vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

The various competitions including cricket, tug of war, volleyball, table tennis, badminton and carrom board were organized in which 160 under-training constables participated.

Commandant Police Training College Deputy Inspector General of Police Gauhar Mushtaq Bhutta congratulated the winning team for their success and runner-up team for their determination.

Commandant Police Training College Multan said that the sports grounds were sign of health of the youth.

Jawans who perform well in the field of sports have the ability to achieve a prominent position in the field of life and in the performance of professional duties.

DSP Fayyaz Ahmed Sanpal, DSP Muhammad Iqbal Lashari and other staff encouraged the trainees.