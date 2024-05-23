Sports Gala Held In Police Training College Chung
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 23, 2024 | 08:42 PM
On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, extra-curricular activities are going on regularly in police training institutes, in continuation of which, a 03-day sports gala was organized in Police Training College Chunng, Lahore
In these competitions, police athletes from different ranges and districts of the province are facing each other in various sports and exciting competitions in cricket, badminton and tug-of-war among other sports are going on. Lady police officials took part in running competition.
Commandant Chung College Lahore DIG Mehboob Aslam Lilla encouraged the players. He said that on the last day of the sports gala, final matches of various sports and the closing ceremony will be held.
