Sports Gala Inaugurated At Gomal Law College
Muhammad Rameez Published May 06, 2024 | 06:06 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Law-Unity Sports Gala has been inaugurated with a colorful ceremony held here at Nawab Allah Nawaz Khan Gomal Law College, DI Khan on Monday.
Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr Zahid Awan was the chief guest of the opening ceremony which was also attended by Principal of Law College Noman Gul, Director Admission Riyaz Bettanni, Principal of Wensam College Dr Fateh Khan, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Coordinator Dr Kamal Shah, Deputy Director Administration Usman Khan and a large number of teachers and students of the law college.
The ceremony was inaugurated with all the teams entered in the ground in their specific sports clothes.
Speaking on this occasion, Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr Zahid Awan said that this sports gala was being organized following the instructions of Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Shakibullah who always voiced for provision of equal opportunities of sports activities to students along with the education.
He was of the view that sports activities along with education were very important for students as it develop positive thinking and leadership qualities among them.
Besides, he said, the sports also make the students able to strive for achieving their goals with patience and perseverance in all difficult situations.
Other speakers, while talking about the importance of sports, said that the sports gala teaches us sportsman spirit.
They said that the students who graduated from this law college were eminent lawyers of the country and some of them were doing the job of judges in important courts honestly which is a source of pride for all of us.
They said that we congratulate all the management for organizing this grand event today.
The students studying in the law college also spoke at the ceremony and thanked all the guests and especially the vice chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah and all the university administration for supporting the students in education, co-curricular and sports activities.
