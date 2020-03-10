UrduPoint.com
Sports Gala Kicks Off At Fatima Jinnah Women University

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 06:41 PM

Annual Inter Departmental Sports Competitions kicked off here on Tuesday at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in a festive and jubilant manner

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Annual Inter Departmental Sports Competitions kicked off here on Tuesday at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in a festive and jubilant manner.

The purpose of these competitions is to encourage the students to take part in extracurricular and healthy activities.

Martial Arts performance of the girls was one of the highlights of the opening ceremony. The students displayed Kate and breaking (Martial Arts Types) in effective manner. A large number of Faculty, staff and students participated in various sports and showed remarkable skill of their physical and mental suppleness and agility.

Additional Registrar, FJWU, Prof Humayun Iqbal who was chief guest at the opening ceremony appreciated efforts of sports department for conducting such events and assured full support to promote culture of physical activities within the institution.

He further said sports and co-curricular activities were as important as academics for the overall grooming and personality development of the students.

He informed the participants that developmental work on sports complex is almost furnished and soon it will be handed over to the students to showcase performance in a better manner.

He also appreciated the talented students who displayed Takwondo performance in the opening ceremony.

Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr Saima Hamid's vision is to promote higher education in women of Pakistan, he added.

Talking about participation of female players in sports he said that though the sports facilities are not so exemplary in Pakistan but FJWU is providing best facilities to the students like latest sports equipment and professional coaches.

The sports gala has provided the FJWU students a platform to exhibit their energies, talent and potential.

The sports competitions, a regular feature of FJWU, will continue till March 20 in the university premises with utmost fervor and gusto.

Different games including table tennis, cricket, squash, athletics and tug of war will be included in the inter departmental competitions.

A large number of students from different departments of the university are taking part in the sports competition with full enthusiasm.

