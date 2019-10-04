UrduPoint.com
Sports Gala Kicks-off At Rangpur

Sumaira FH 41 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Sports gala kicks-off at Rangpur

A ten-day sports gala started for government boys schools at Rangpur on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A ten-day sports gala started for government boys schools at Rangpur on Friday.

Talking to a private news channel chief organizer, Munawar Altaf said the sports gala was organized by education Department Muzaffargarh aiming to improve energy level of students that would also help to boost their self confidence, reported a private news channel.

He said students from ten schools of the region would participate in the sports gala,adding, high and long jump including 100, 200 and 400 meter race in athletic event would be part of this gala.

Chief organizer appreciated prime minister for introducing the sports mega event across the country.

"Teamwork is a key to success and organizing the sport events is the best way to develop this quality in the students as in sports, participant have to collaborate with other team members to win", he remarked.

