Sports Gala of inmates begins in Karak Jail

KARAK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) ::The three days sports gala was started at Karak Jail, District Karak under the aegis of District Sports Officer Karak here Wednesday.

Talking to APP, Regional Sports Officer Karak Amir Zahid Shah said that the sports festival was organized for inmates of Karak Jail. Deputy Commissioner Karak was chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the position holders.

In his address, the DC appreciated the efforts of Regional Sports Officer Karak and said that it was very essential for the prisoners to take active part. He said that the law and order situation was improving in the province with each passing day and added that similar sports events would be arranged in other prisons of the province as well.

He assured the sports and cultural facilities to the jail inmates in the province with the main focus on giving them an opportunity to become a good citizen after their jail term was over.

Regional Sports Officer on this occasion, assured that such activities would give them due opportunities to exhibit their skills.

Additional Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Jail were also present on occasion.

On the first day, different sports events in the field like volleyball, tug of war, musical chairs, cricket, kabaddi were held among prisoners. The veteran participated in the musical chair competition that attracted the attention of the participants.