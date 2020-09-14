Sports grounds to be constructed in Hangu: Sports officer

District Sports Officer Irfanullah Khan said Monday that the Government would construct dozens of sports grounds in the district to promote healthy activities among the youth of the district

HANGU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :District Sports Officer Irfanullah Khan said Monday that the Government would construct dozens of sports grounds in the district to promote healthy activities among the youth of the district.

In this regard, he said a feasibility report had been sent to the provincial government for construction of sports grounds which cost Rs10million.

Talking to media persons, the district sports officer said these sports grounds would be constructed at 11 union councils of the district and these facilities would help promote co-curricular activities among the youth for their healthy personality development.

He said that work on those projects would be started soon once feasibility report got nod from the authorities concerned, adding that Director Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murad Ali Mohmand and Deputy Director Amir Mian Behtani had also assured their cooperation in this regard.

He said that construction of sports facilities would help promote healthy activities among the young lot of the district and prevent them from being involved in negative practices.