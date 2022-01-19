Sports grounds will be made obligatory in all schools, colleges and new housing schemes: Punjab Sports Minister

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that sports grounds will be made obligatory in all public, private schools, colleges, universities and new housing schemes

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that sports grounds will be made obligatory in all public, private schools, colleges, universities and new housing schemes.

"We are working on this project in collaboration with the education Department. We are also working to present this bill in assembly for approval," he expressed these views while talking to senior journalists and bureau chiefs at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex here on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Director Staff Youth Affairs Umair Hassan were also present on this occasion.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on this occasion also declared World Champion Wrestler Inam Butt as Icon Athlete of Punjab Games 2022.

He said Inam Butt has achieved remarkable success at international level through sheer hard work and great amount of zeal and spirit. "Definitely Inam Butt is a role model for all athletes. Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will continue to honour top national sports stars in future as well".

Punjab Minister for Sports said: "We are also in talks with the Education Department for the revival of sports periods and sports activities in the educational institutions.

Our 3-year tenure is open to all in which we have organized dozens of top class sports events across the province besides establishing outstanding sports infrastructure from tehsil level to divisional level".

Highlighting other key sports projects, he said special focus is being given on the completion of under-construction Squash Complex at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. "We are also building six practice tennis courts adjacent to Tennis Stadium besides establishing cricket and hockey High Performance Centres".

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan on this occasion said Sports board Punjab has taken various effective measures for promotion of sports culture across the province. "We are also making efforts to introduce an insurance system for players. This system will create a sense of security among players," he added.

He said preparing a nursery of talented players has been top priority of Sports Board Punjab. "Punjab Games will also provide an ideal platform to talented youth to exhibit their sports prowess".