Sports highlight soft image of country: minister

Provincial Minister for Revenue Col (retd) Malik Mohammad Anwar has said that sports activities play a significant role in highlighting the soft image of the country and the importance of sports in shaping a healthy society is also evident

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Col (retd) Malik Mohammad Anwar has said that sports activities play a significant role in highlighting the soft image of the country and the importance of sports in shaping a healthy society is also evident.

The Punjab government was taking effective steps to promote sports activities in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the annual sports day function of Adabistan Soophia as a special guest here at the Punjab Stadium on Tuesday.

The minister said that Adabistan Soophia has the honour of being one of the great schools of South Asia, which has been continuously serving the nation since 1946. He appreciated that Ms Soophia Majeed Turaie and Ms Fizza Turi have been instrumental in providing quality education to children and their educational services will always be remembered.

Malik Anwar said that sincere teachers are the pride of the nation who spread knowledge and awareness in society.

"I pay homage to the teachers for adorning the architects of the nation with education.

The provincial minister said that children are an asset to the country and the nation. Along with quality education, sports events are being organised to provide a conducive environment for children. He said that sports play a key role in shaping the character of the youth. It is gratifying that after facing the challenges of corona epidemic, the students are active in sports as well as acquiring knowledge, he said. Principal Lt Col (retd) Abdul Khaliq Nasir also addressed the function.

During the annual sports day, the students participated in various sports and gave a splendid performance of the parade. At the end of the program, a commemorative shield was presented to the provincial minister and prizes were also distributed among the children who secured positions.