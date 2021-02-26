Sports hostel rehabilitation plan approved

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :District Sports Officer (DSO) Adnan Naeem on Friday said that rehabilitation of sports hostel at cost of Rs 30 million has been approved and will be completed soon.

Talking to APP here, he said the plan has been approved with MNA Malik Amir Dogar's funds while provincial building department will supervise the work.

He stated that the rehabilitation work will be started during current year after allocation of funds in upcoming budget.

Adnan said that 100 beds will be extended in the hostel along with upgradation of washrooms, furniture ,mattress, blankets and other facilities.

He informed that about 200 to 250 players could stay into the sports hostel at a time as it's the only sports hostel facility in entire South Punjab.

He said that the proposals of construction of pavilion at football ground, international level pavilion at Qasim Bagh stadium and others sent to Punjab government for approval.

He said that the work on laying synthetic astro-turf at hockey ground was underway and hockey players will have a good place for game soon.

DSO said that a state of the art mosque will also be built at sports complex.

He said that every possible steps were being taken for promotion of sports across the district.