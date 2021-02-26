UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Hostel Rehabilitation Plan Approved

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

Sports hostel rehabilitation plan approved

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :District Sports Officer (DSO) Adnan Naeem on Friday said that rehabilitation of sports hostel at cost of Rs 30 million has been approved and will be completed soon.

Talking to APP here, he said the plan has been approved with MNA Malik Amir Dogar's funds while provincial building department will supervise the work.

He stated that the rehabilitation work will be started during current year after allocation of funds in upcoming budget.

Adnan said that 100 beds will be extended in the hostel along with upgradation of washrooms, furniture ,mattress, blankets and other facilities.

He informed that about 200 to 250 players could stay into the sports hostel at a time as it's the only sports hostel facility in entire South Punjab.

He said that the proposals of construction of pavilion at football ground, international level pavilion at Qasim Bagh stadium and others sent to Punjab government for approval.

He said that the work on laying synthetic astro-turf at hockey ground was underway and hockey players will have a good place for game soon.

DSO said that a state of the art mosque will also be built at sports complex.

He said that every possible steps were being taken for promotion of sports across the district.

Related Topics

Football Hockey Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Bagh Mosque (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

13 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

1 hour ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.