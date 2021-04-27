Sports Imprint Award winner to be announced on Wednesday

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Watani Al Emarat Foundation will announce the winners of its 8th Watani Emirates Award for Humanitarian Work” at a ceremony on Wednesday evening in Etihad Museum

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th April, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Watani Al Emarat Foundation will announce the winners of its 8th Watani Emirates Award for Humanitarian Work” at a ceremony on Wednesday evening in Etihad Museum.

Watani Al Emarat Foundation will announce the names of winners in 12 categories, including the 2021 Sports Imprint Award, which is organised in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council and honours individuals, clubs and organisations who spread positive values in society through their humanitarian initiatives in the sports sector.

Dubai Sports Council had invited clubs, sports institutions and individuals from the sports sector with humanitarian initiatives in the sports sector to send in their nominations for the two categories of the Sports Imprint Award, individual and institutional, and gain the honour of winning this important national award that promotes the values of humanitarian and voluntary work in the community.

Launched in 2019 by Dubai Sports Council Council and Watani Al Emarat Foundation under the slogan “Responsibility for Humanitarian Action in the Sports Sector”, the Sports Imprint Award recognise individual and organisations who, through community-based initiatives, serve the humanitarian and community objectives of sport and create a positive impact on the sporting sector.

The objectives of the Award are to promote positive values in the UAE community through spreading the culture of humanitarian work in the sports sector; to encourage individuals, sport institutions and organisations in the sports sector to act as a model in doing business and giving; and to support the UAE Strategy and the UAE 2071 Vision towards fostering the values of tolerance, cohesion and respect through sports.

The Landmark Group won the first Sports Imprint Award and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, presented the Award to Micky Jagtiani, Founder Chairman of Landmark Group, for the Group’s efforts to raise awareness about diabetes through humanitarian initiatives like the ‘Beat Diabetes Walk’, which has been held in Dubai every year since 2009 and has since spread to five GCC countries. The Landmark Group also supports the International Diabetes Federation and the Emirates Diabetes Society.