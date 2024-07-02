Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide

Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Tuesday said that sports journalists have a great role in promotion of sports activities in the province

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Tuesday said that sports journalists have a great role in promotion of sports activities in the province.

KP Writers Association in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and International Association of Sports Journalists, (AIPS), observed "World Sports Journalists Day", here in the province.

On this occasion, the founding day cake was also cut to mark the completion of 100 years of AIPS. Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan was the chief guest at the ceremony, held at the Provincial Assembly Secretariat.

International Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan, former World Squash Champion Qamar Zaman, AIPS Asia Secretary Amjad Aziz Malik, former Peshawar Press Club President M. Riaz, Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Asim Shiraz, former Olympian Rahim Khan, President of Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, former President of Peshawar District Cricket Association Asghar Ali Khan, former MPA Dr. Zakir Shah, athletes, organizers, special athletes, sports journalists and people from other walks of life were also present.

The International Day was observed with a commitment to enhance the capacity of sports journalists to prevent fake news in the rise of social media by organizing workshops and seminars.

He said by working in a positive manner, journalists are showcasing the province and the players at the national and international level.

He said that interprovincial games and talent hunt programs will be organized. Similarly, there will also be horse shows while riding clubs and sports fields are being built. He said that Hayatabad Sports Complex has been completed and the remaining works will be completed in Qayyum Sports Complex soon.

The sports advisor further said that four sports complexes in the merged districts are in the process of completion and efforts are being made to inaugurate them in September, this year. He said that a cricket talent hunt program will be conducted at the school level and supporting the players who are going to play in the country and abroad,

Similarly, the players will be given monthly honorarium and the talent will be brought forward. Cricket matches will be held for members of the assembly and officers of departments and other segments of life. Cricketers Mohammad Rizwan, Amjad Aziz Malik, Rahim Khan and Asim Shiraz also spoke at the event.