Sports Legends Extend Support To Pakistan Blind Cricket Team Ahead Of World Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published November 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Renowned sports figures Jahangir Khan and Islahuddin Siddiqui have expressed their best wishes for the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team as the country hosts the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup.
Both legends highlighted the importance of supporting the visually impaired athletes who continue to bring pride to the nation.
Squash icon Jahangir Khan lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council and its chairman, Syed Sultan Shah, for organizing the event. "I hope this successful initiative will boost blind cricket in Pakistan at both national and international levels," he said, urging the nation to support the team wholeheartedly.
Similarly, former hockey captain and Olympian Islahuddin praised the resilience and achievements of blind cricketers. "They have elevated Pakistan's dignity with their high morale and exceptional performances. I am confident they will once again make us proud and gift the nation another World Cup victory," he remarked.
Both sports legends emphasized that blind cricket serves as a testament to the extraordinary potential of visually impaired individuals, calling for collective support to encourage these national heroes.
Recent Stories
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistani trio moves in Int’l Squash Championship semis2 minutes ago
-
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 202517 minutes ago
-
Bellamy defies 'lunatic' reputation to inspire Wales revival2 hours ago
-
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match18 hours ago
-
Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup18 hours ago
-
Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis18 hours ago
-
Japan on cusp of World Cup as Son scores in Palestine draw18 hours ago
-
Slovakia beat Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match18 hours ago
-
Captain Bavuma back as South Africa eye Test final spot18 hours ago
-
Ruthless Japan beat China to move to brink of World Cup qualification18 hours ago
-
Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio19 hours ago
-
Ubaid takes 8-fer, Qasim, Bilal stroke centuries in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy19 hours ago