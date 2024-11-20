Sports legends extend support to Pakistan Blind Cricket Team ahead of world cup

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Renowned sports figures Jahangir Khan and Islahuddin Siddiqui have expressed their best wishes for the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team as the country hosts the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup.

Both legends highlighted the importance of supporting the visually impaired athletes who continue to bring pride to the nation.

Squash icon Jahangir Khan lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council and its chairman, Syed Sultan Shah, for organizing the event. "I hope this successful initiative will boost blind cricket in Pakistan at both national and international levels," he said, urging the nation to support the team wholeheartedly.

Similarly, former hockey captain and Olympian Islahuddin praised the resilience and achievements of blind cricketers. "They have elevated Pakistan's dignity with their high morale and exceptional performances. I am confident they will once again make us proud and gift the nation another World Cup victory," he remarked.

Both sports legends emphasized that blind cricket serves as a testament to the extraordinary potential of visually impaired individuals, calling for collective support to encourage these national heroes.