FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :A three-day Makkoana sports Mela will commence at Makkoana here on Friday, Nov 8, 2019

According to a spokesman for the Mela organizing committee, all necessary arrangements have been completed to hold the festival.

He said the Mela would continue till Nov 10 and various events including Inter-Club Kabaddi Tournament, tent pegging, volleyball, horse dance, cycle race, etc, will be arranged in it.