Sports Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Development Programmes

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A high-profile meeting, under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, reviewed various Annual Development Programme 2019-20 schemes of Punjab province at National Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

Director General Sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Project Director PMU Akram Soban, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and other top officials also attended the key meeting.

The SBP DG thoroughly briefed the meeting about the progress of development sports schemes in different districts of the province.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Minister for Sports said the provincial government is establishing modern sports infrastructure in the province. "The construction work is under way on 193 sports and 7 youth development schemes in the province.

As many as 24 new sports projects have also been launched in the province," he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan said: "We are targeting to complete 100 sports schemes till May 2020 and in this regard all the concerned officers have been directed to complete sports schemes in their region on priority basis." The minister urged the officers concerned to remove any kind of hurdles in sports schemes through better coordination with other departments.

"We are trying to provide equal sports facilities to all cities of Punjab province.

A new and positive image of Pakistan will emerge after the completion of development sports schemes." Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on this occasion, said that several sports schemes have been completed while the construction work is underway at the remaining schemes. The timely completion of sports projects is essential for the bright future of sports in Pakistan.

"Providing sports facilities to our talented youth is our top priority and we will utilize all of our resources to achieve our target.

"We are establishing large scale sports infrastructure in the province. These sports facilities will play an important role in tracing and nurturing fresh talent in the province particularly remote areas," he added.

"Sports Board Punjab is taking every possible measure for the promotion of sports and sports culture will grow in the province after the completion of sports projects especially in the far-flung areas," he added.

