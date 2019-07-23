UrduPoint.com
Sports Minister, DG, SBP Condole The Death Of Former Olympian Kh Aslam

Zeeshan Mehtab 50 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:55 PM

Sports Minister, DG, SBP condole the death of former Olympian Kh Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh here on Tuesday condoled the demise of veteran former hockey Olympian Khawaja Aslam.

Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Adnan Arshad Aulakh lauded the meritorious services rendered by late Khawaja Aslam in the field of various sports. He was also the father of former Pakistan hockey captain, Kh Muhammad Junaid.

Punjab Minister for Sports and DG, SBP conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

They also prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.

