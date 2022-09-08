Sports minister, DG SBP greet pak cricket team for scripting victory against Afghanistan in Asia Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood and Director General (DG) Sports Punjab Muhammad (SBP) Tariq Qureshi have congratulated Pakistan cricket team for snatching a narrow 1-wicket victory against in-form Afghanistan cricket team in a Super-4 clash of T20 Asia Cup at Sharjah, UAE.

Malik Taimoor Masood, in a felicitating message here on Thursday, said that the Pakistan cricket team demonstrated wonderful fighting spirit especially in the later stages of closely fought T20 encounter.

He highly admired the performance of fast bowler Naseem Shah, who struck two back-to-back sixes and sealed a berth in the final of Asia Cup.

"Wicketkeeper M Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Asif Ali also contributed valuable shares in the tense T20 clash," he added.

DG Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi lauded the performance of national cricket squad in a crucial T20 match of ongoing Asia Cup. He said that tail-ender speedster Naseem Shah really deserved huge appreciation the way he controlled his nerves in the tense final stages of the nerve-wrecking T20 match against Afghanistan.

He expressed his hope that Pak cricket team will carry this match winning performance in the remaining key encounters of T20 Asia Cup cricket tournament and clinch the title of T20 Asia Cup.