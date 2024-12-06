Sports’ Minister Directs Expediting Of Work On Arbab Niaz Stadium
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan has directed the officials of the Department of Communications and Works (C&W) to accelerate the pace of work on the ongoing development project of Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar.
In this regard, he further directed to work on the civil work in double shift so that the remaining work of this crucial project could be completed speedily without any interruption and ensure the holding of PSL matches in it any case.
He said that funds will be released to the concerned department in this regard and previous arrears will also be cleared.
He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting held here with the officials of the Department of Communications and Works here on Friday.
Besides, the Superintendent of Engineering Mega Projects and other officer, officials of the Department of Sports also attended the meeting.
In the meeting, the Provincial Minister was briefed by the C&W officers regarding the ongoing work on this important stadium at the provincial level and also informed about the challenges in this regard.
On this occasion, the provincial minister said that project has taken an unnecessary length of time in construction and is to be completed in all circumstances in the early months of next year for international and PSL matches.
He said that the issue of the funds will be resolved in this regard and steps will also be taken to provide the arrears. Meanwhile, the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs also held a meeting with the representatives of the consultant firm for the installation of flood lights in Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar.
