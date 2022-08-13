Sports minister greets Arshad Nadeem on winning Islamic Solidarity Games gold

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood congratulated Pakistan's ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Saturday on winning a gold medal at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games at Konya, Turkey, with a record throw of 88.55m.

It was Arshad's second gold medal in less than a week and his 88.55m throw was a new record for the Islamic Solidarity Games.

In a felicitation message here, Malik Taimoor said that Arshad had once again won the hearts of the nation through his exceptional gold medal winning performance at Islamic Solidarity Games.

"Literally, all Pakistanis are proud of Arshad's amazing performance and he had turned out to be a true hero of young generation," he said.

Meanwhile, Director General Sports board Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi also greeted Arshad Nadeem on wining another gold medal.

He said Arshad Nadeem's two back-to-back gold medals are a perfect gift for the Pakistani nation on the Independence Day. "We hope that Arshad will maintain his gold medal winning performance in future international javelin throw competitions," he added.