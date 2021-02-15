UrduPoint.com
Sports Minister Greets National Cricket Team

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Monday congratulated the national cricket team and coaching staff over winning the 3-match T20 International series against the visiting South African team.

He said both the teams offered excellent performance during the series, but Pakistan's young players especially M Rizwan, skipper Babar Azam and debutant spinner Zahid Mahmood played key role in Pakistan's series victory, which is definitely a good omen.

Rai Taimoor thanked the South African cricket team for their Pakistan tour. He also appreciated police, civil and security forces for making satisfactory arrangements throughout the tour of the South African cricket team.

Punjab Sport Minister has asked Pakistan's cricket fans to get ready for thrilling encounters of upcoming 6th Pakistan Super League (PSL).

