Sports Minister Greets Pak Cricket Team

Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood has felicitated the national cricket team over reaching the semifinal stage of T20 World Cup in a dramatic manner.

In a greeting message issued here on Sunday, he said Pakistan team played the best cricket against Bangladesh at Adelaide.

He said national team exhibited the best strategy and hard work in the semi-final clash.

The provincial minister lauded the performance of Mohammad Rizwan (32 runs), Haris (31), Shan Masood (24*), Shaheen Shah Afridi (4 wickets) and Shadab Khan (2 wickets) in the must-win game.

He expressed his hope that Pakistan team would continue the streak of match winning performance in the semifinal encounter and once again emerge winners in a World Cup on Australian soil.

