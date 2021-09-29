UrduPoint.com

Sports Minister Greets Punjab Contingent On Winning Inter-Provincial Athletics Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 56 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:49 PM

Sports Minister greets Punjab contingent on winning Inter-Provincial Athletics Tournament

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Wednesday congratulated Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Punjab's male and female athletics teams for winning Inter-provincial Athletics Tournament 2021 in a dominating style

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Wednesday congratulated Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Punjab's male and female athletics teams for winning Inter-provincial Athletics Tournament 2021 in a dominating style.

In a greeting message here he lauded the key role of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and all the coaching staff and team management in the overwhelming title winning performance of Punjab's Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams in Peshawar .

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti expressed the hope that Punjab athletes will maintain their performancein future sports events.

