Sports Minister greets Punjab contingent on winning Inter-Provincial Athletics Tournament

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Wednesday congratulated Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Punjab's male and female athletics teams for winning Inter-provincial Athletics Tournament 2021 in a dominating style.

In a greeting message here he lauded the key role of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and all the coaching staff and team management in the overwhelming title winning performance of Punjab's Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams in Peshawar .

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti expressed the hope that Punjab athletes will maintain their performancein future sports events.