UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Minister Orders For Restoring Cricket Ground In Phool Nagar

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:20 PM

Sports minister orders for restoring cricket ground in Phool Nagar

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here on Thursday issued directives for restoring a cricket ground in Phool Nagar.

Taking action on the request of Pakistan Test all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, the minister directed Divisional Sports Officer to submit s report on the said cricket ground immediately.

"The investigative report of the said cricket ground will be shared with the media," he said.

The cleaning of Phool Nagar cricket ground has been completed on direction of Punjab Minister for Sports. "The renovation, leveling and upgradation of Phool Nagar cricket ground will be completed in due course of time," said the minister.

Taimoor Khan Bhatti said all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is our national hero and we will revive the Phool Nagar cricket ground as per his recommendations.

"The issue of shortage of staff at Phool Nagar cricket ground will also be resolved. The concerned sports officers has been directed to monitor the whole situation", he saidThe minister said that an exhibition cricket match will be played at Phool Nagar cricket ground as soon as sports activities are revived after coronavirus pandemic is controlled.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shortage Sports Punjab Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

20 minutes ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

31 minutes ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

55 minutes ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

1 hour ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.