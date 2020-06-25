Sports minister orders for restoring cricket ground in Phool Nagar

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here on Thursday issued directives for restoring a cricket ground in Phool Nagar.

Taking action on the request of Pakistan Test all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, the minister directed Divisional Sports Officer to submit s report on the said cricket ground immediately.

"The investigative report of the said cricket ground will be shared with the media," he said.

The cleaning of Phool Nagar cricket ground has been completed on direction of Punjab Minister for Sports. "The renovation, leveling and upgradation of Phool Nagar cricket ground will be completed in due course of time," said the minister.

Taimoor Khan Bhatti said all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is our national hero and we will revive the Phool Nagar cricket ground as per his recommendations.

"The issue of shortage of staff at Phool Nagar cricket ground will also be resolved. The concerned sports officers has been directed to monitor the whole situation", he saidThe minister said that an exhibition cricket match will be played at Phool Nagar cricket ground as soon as sports activities are revived after coronavirus pandemic is controlled.