Sports Minister Orders Urgent Overhaul Of Dring Stadium
Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Punjab Minister for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar paid a surprise visit to the historic Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur to inspect sports facilities and ongoing development work.
During the visit, administrative officials briefed the minister on the cricket stadium, football ground, hockey ground, e-library, and other available amenities.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the slow pace of development, Minister Khokhar directed that all renovation and upgrade work be completed on time and to the highest standards. He instructed authorities to restore dilapidated sports fields on an emergency basis, aligning with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The minister said that timely completion of projects at Dring Stadium would provide local athletes with world-class training facilities. He also ordered for upgrading of the e-library to better serve athletes and students.
Faisal Ayub Khokhar made it clear that negligence or delays in the stadium’s development would not be tolerated, urging officials to ensure swift and efficient execution of the planned upgrades.
