Sports minister stresses youths' effective role for country development

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that youngsters are important part of our society and being 63 per cent of the total population, they have a great and effective role to play for development of the country

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that youngsters are important part of our society and being 63 per cent of the total population, they have a great and effective role to play for development of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing the Youth Convention at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Friday.

The Youth Convention was jointly organized by Punjab Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports, Islamic Research Department of International Islamic University, Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO), Paigham Pakistan, Iqbal Academy Pakistan and Inter-University Consortium for Social studies Pakistan.

A large number of students from all leading universities of the province participated in the convention. Additional IG CTD Rai Tahir, Prof-Dr Ziaul Haq, DG IRI, Prof-Dr Baseera Ambreen Director Iqbal Academy Pakistan, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Abrarul Haq, Mansoor Azam Qazi, Anchorperson & Chairman Youth academy Prof Abdul Qadoos and others expressed their views in the convention.

Addressing the convention, the Punjab sports minister said youth platforms are being introduced in the country for the young generation so that they can play a key role for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan. "Setting up a peaceful society is our collective responsibility. Our youth can play a key role to transform the dream of Iqbal into reality. We need to focus on education, training and skill development of our youth", he saidRai Taimoor Khan further said it's the government's responsibility to incline youth towards education and constructive activities. "Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved the establishment of the first Youth Affairs Directorate to guide the youth towards the right path. It should be the top obligation of all govts to focus on character-building besides provision of education", he asserted.

Executive Director SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas presented souvenirs to Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Department Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and other guests at the end of ceremony.