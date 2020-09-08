Sports play pivotal role in peace promotion: Asrar-ul-Hassan

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary General Sindh Games Association – Karachi Syed Asrar-ul-Hassan Abidi Tuesday said that sporting activities play a pivotal role in peace promotion and sports competitions are mandatory for promotion of positive activities among the youth.

He expressed these views addressing the concluding ceremony of Defense Day Volleyball Tournament organized by Sindh Games Volleyball Association in Hyderabad, according to a news release issued here.

Asrar-ul-Hassan said after watching the final of the volleyball tournament, it seemed that there was no shortage of talent in Hyderabad.

He announced that the Sindh Games would be held soon as President of Sindh Games Association Mudassar Arain was making all out efforts in this regard.

He said that other sports competitions will also be organized for the youth soon.

On the occasion President of Pakistan Sports and Culture Federation Hyderabad Rehana Bhatti, Secretary Imran Saeed, Sindh University Jamshoro's Director Sports (Girls), Sindh Games Association Mirpurkhas Secretary Muhammad Ishaq Khan, and prominent personalities from sports fraternity were also present.

Earlier, in the final match of the tourney, Hyderabad defeated Mirpurkhas by 2-1. Saddam Hassan and Uzairullah played a brilliant game.

Later, special guest Syed Asrar-ul-Hassan Abidi and other guests distributed prizes among the players.