UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Play Pivotal Role In Peace Promotion: Asrar-ul-Hassan

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Sports play pivotal role in peace promotion: Asrar-ul-Hassan

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary General Sindh Games Association – Karachi Syed Asrar-ul-Hassan Abidi Tuesday said that sporting activities play a pivotal role in peace promotion and sports competitions are mandatory for promotion of positive activities among the youth.

He expressed these views addressing the concluding ceremony of Defense Day Volleyball Tournament organized by Sindh Games Volleyball Association in Hyderabad, according to a news release issued here.

Asrar-ul-Hassan said after watching the final of the volleyball tournament, it seemed that there was no shortage of talent in Hyderabad.

He announced that the Sindh Games would be held soon as President of Sindh Games Association Mudassar Arain was making all out efforts in this regard.

He said that other sports competitions will also be organized for the youth soon.

On the occasion President of Pakistan Sports and Culture Federation Hyderabad Rehana Bhatti, Secretary Imran Saeed, Sindh University Jamshoro's Director Sports (Girls), Sindh Games Association Mirpurkhas Secretary Muhammad Ishaq Khan, and prominent personalities from sports fraternity were also present.

Earlier, in the final match of the tourney, Hyderabad defeated Mirpurkhas by 2-1. Saddam Hassan and Uzairullah played a brilliant game.

Later, special guest Syed Asrar-ul-Hassan Abidi and other guests distributed prizes among the players.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shortage President Of Pakistan Sports Hyderabad Jamshoro All From

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

11 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on patients in ..

41 minutes ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce discusses p ..

41 minutes ago

ERC delegation inspects life conditions of martyrs ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Energy Sector enters digital transformat ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.