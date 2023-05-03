Sports Pro Awards to be great addition in world of sports:0 Nauman Bukhari

In collaboration with Sports for All and Telebell Consultants Global, Sports Pro Awards will be given to the famous players of the world of sports and those who have served in various fields related to sports

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :In collaboration with Sports for All and Telebell Consultants Global, Sports Pro Awards will be given to the famous players of the world of sports and those who have served in various fields related to sports.

These views were expressed by Telebell consultant Global CEO Nouman Bukhari during a meeting with a delegation of Sports for All.

The delegation was led by Chairman of Sports for All Shahid Hashmi while the members included Vice Chairman Farhan Khan, Secretary Muhammad Ali and Event Director Abdul Rahim.

Noman Bukhari, CEO of Telebell Consultants Global, said this will be the first time in the history of Karachi that sports personalities as well as other people will be awarded by the private sector for their valuable services.

He said Pakistan has a prominent position in the world of sports and its players have raised the green flag in the corners of the world.

Chairmain of Sports for All, Shahid Hashmi said the organization of this kind of awards by the private sector is certainly encouraging not only for us but also for the personalities associated with sports, abroad and at the national level of their country, province and city.

He said awards will be given in 20 categories including the best sports channel, legend of Pakistan sports, life achievement award, sports lovers, sports organizers, supporter award, along with the great sportsmen. The date of the event will be announced soon.