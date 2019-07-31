Sports programme announced for Jashan-e-Azadi

The District Sports Department has announced sports program in connection with Jashan-e-Azadi here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The District Sports Department has announced sports program in connection with Jashan-e-Azadi here on Wednesday.

District Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal said that Jashan-e-Azadi sports programme will start from August 2 and continue till August 19.

He said that Volleyball competitions will be held at Governmetn MC High school Muhammadi Chowk Peoples Colony no.

2 on August 2 while Cycle Race will be arranged from Gattwala Bridge to Sahianwala on August 04.

Similarly, Table Tennis competitions will be held at Sports Complex Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Augsut 7 followed by Wrestling contests in Kashmir Bridge Arena on August 9.

The Kabaddi match will be held at Boharanwali Ground on August 16 while Volley Ball competitions will be held at Crescent Sports Complex on August 17 and Tchoukball contests on August 19.