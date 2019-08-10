Sports programmes to mark Independence Day scheduled

Divisional Sports office has chalked out various sports programmes in connection with Independence Day on August 14

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Divisional Sports office has chalked out various sports programmes in connection with Independence Day on August 14.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum said that cycling event would be held at Nagana chowk at 8.

30 am on August 14, hockey, basketball, gymnastics and karate events would be held in the evening at sports complex Multan.

He said that provincial coach Gulzar Pasha and Shaista Qaiser would be the coordinator of the programmes.