Sports programs being held at divisional level to encourage players: Imran Gichki

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary Sports Imran Gichki on Friday said various sports programs were being organized across province in order to provide healthy opportunities and encourage young men to all segment of sections in our society on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding sport activities where Commissioner Makran Division Tariq Qamar, Deputy Commissioner Kech Ilyas Kabzai, Director General Sports Dura Baloch, DPO Kech Najeeb Pandrani, ADC Revenue Panjgur Shah Nawaz, ADC Gwadar Anees Tariq Gore, Sports Officer, District Sports Officer (DSO) Turbat Habib Dashti, DSO Panjgur Mehmood Ahmed and District Cricket Coach (DCC) Abdul Basid were present on the occasion.

The meeting has decided that sports programs competition to be held from February 27 and its closing ceremony from March 2 in Kech Stadium Turbat ad Divisional level, said press release issued here.

The Sports Secretary said in this context, a mega event of sports was launched in Sibi Division in starting of winter season, while second phase, various sports programs are going to initiate in Makran Division's Headquarters Turbat under contribution of district administration.

He said organizing sports, local traditions and cultures would be promoted while a national game would be held in the provincial capital Quetta after completion of divisional sports activities in which all division's players could take part in it.

Imran Gichki further said culture programs would be presented during sports activities in order to highlight image of province and jointly cultures in world, saying sports complex would be constructed in all districts of Balochistan on directives of provincial government headed by Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal despite having limited resources.

On the occasion, Commissioner Makran Tariq Qamar said such event of sports activates was being arranged at divisional level which would promote sports activities in Makran division which was positive sign of local players.

He said foolproof security would be ensured during sports competition events, saying that Makran festival would be established after conclusion of game activities in which a variety show and entertainment program included it so that people including women could enjoy sports as well as cultural events.

He also urged District Sports 'officials to monitor cricket club so that talented players would join the team at Tehsil level.