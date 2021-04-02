Sports Scholarships to U16 medals winners begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The first installment of the sports scholarships released to 35 athletes who won medals in U16 Junior Games held recently.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has started providing scholarships to medal winning athletes to help them continue their education. The first installment of scholarships has been released to 35 medal winning athletes in the U16 Junior Games.

Scholarships will be awarded to all athletes who win medals in the U21 Games next week, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak told APP when contacted.

He said the decision was taken in the light of directives issued by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who during a receptions to the medal winners, announced Rs. 10,000 per month to gold medal, Rs. 8000 to silver medalist and Rs. 5000 to bronze medal winner. The government, he said, has fixed a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for gold medals, Rs 8,000 for silver medals and Rs 5,000 for bronze medals and the said amount has already been released to the Directorate General of Sports.

The monthly scholarship would be given for one year initially and conditioned to the performance of the players from the next two year. The Directorate General of Sports, he said, has started providing stipends to the 35 players who have been issued stipends after completing the necessary formalities. Abdul Wahab, Wajid Khan, Amin Jan, Zulqarnain, Rahmadad, Rashid Khan, Hazrat Omar, Jawad Ahmed, Syed Usaid Ali Shah, Mohammad Shakeel, Shehab Bakhtiar, Musawar Khan, Ikramullah, Usman Akhtar, Shehzad Ali Khan, Mehraj Jadoon, Mohammad Omar, Mohammad Jibran, Shafiullah, Hazeq Khan, Kamil Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Omar, Saman Shahzadi, Mohammad Talha, Farhanullah, Jalal Sher and Kanan Noman Khan.