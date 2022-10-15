Sports secretary asks all DSOs to keep sports gymnasiums, e-Libraries functional

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta presided over an important meeting here at National on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta presided over an important meeting here at National on Saturday.

Director General Sports board Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Project Director PMU Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Anwar, all Divisional Sports Officers of Punjab and other top officials attended the meeting. All District Sports Officers of the province participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting was convened to review sports development projects and other activities took place during the last 3-4 months, ADP schemes, functionality of all provincial E-Libraries, Green sports fields, sports academies etc.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Sports Punjab directed all the Divisional and District Sports Officers of the province to honour sports legends of different games including Olympians and medal winners in international sports competitions. "These sports legends, Olympians and medal winners are our true heroes and they deserve to be acknowledged and honoured fully in recognition of their invaluable services".

He directed all Divisional and District Sports Officers to keep their respective sports gymnasiums and E-Libraries functional and updated all the time. He also instructed the officials concerned to hold regular and maximum sports events and activities at their respective sports gymnasiums and E-Libraries.

Ehsan Bhutta said the performance of every district and division of Punjab will be reviewed minutely. "The best district and divisional officers will be duly appreciated and encouraged on the basis of their performance," he asserted.

He also issued strict directions to all Divisional and District Sports Officers of the province to involve a maximum number of school, college and university students in their sports events. "In this way we will be able to trace several male and female talented young players from our far flung educational institutions," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi gave a thorough briefing about the preparations of upcoming Punjab Sports Game. "The members of transgender community will also take part in Punjab Games. We are also planning to hold some events for the next Punjab Games in other cities of the province," he added.

He said all provincial coaches should train children from poor families. "The shining kids with poor backgrounds will be given scholarships".

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi further said that Sports Board Punjab recently launched five world class tennis courts in Nishtar Park Sports Complex, table tennis and swimming academies to provide best facilities to young talented players of the province. "We are also going to launch athletics and cricket academies in the coming weeks," he informed.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said: "We are quite determined to promote sports culture across the province through our effective efforts. Sports Board Punjab has always encouraged the title winners and prominent performers in different games and it will continue this practice in future," he added.

Deputy Director Planning/Project Director PMU presented an overall ADP review. All Divisional and District Sports Officers of the province gave thorough briefing about their respective sports development schemes and events.