Sports secretary discusses revival of games in colleges

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta chaired a meeting at the Punjab Stadium on Friday to finalise the way forward for revival of sports in colleges in the light of discussions with Secretary Higher education Department Ahmed Raza Sarwar.

Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah, DPI Colleges Shaukat, Deputy Secretary Liaquat Bhatti, Director Sports Chand Parveen, Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Khanzada, Provincial Coach Shaista Qaiser, District Sports Officer Lahore Tanveer Shah were also present.

Malik Sanaullah, while briefing the meeting, explained that the Sports Department would extend all technical support for organisation of all events, and the Higher Education Department would bear expenditures of the sports events.

Detailed sports Calendar was also finalised during the meeting. Director Sports Chand Perveen and DSO Lahore presented details of expenditures and equipment required for the holding of sports events in colleges.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Sports Punjab said that the proposals have been finalized for the revival of sports in colleges but the details will be issued officially after meeting with Secretary HED in next week.

"The revival of sports at school and college level is key to promotion of talent in sports," he added.

It was decided in the meeting that sports galas including tug of war and carrom etc will be held in every college from January 16-18, 2023 while Inter-district sports competition will be conducted at the end of January. Divisional level college sports competition will be organized from February 6-9 whereas Provincial level college sports competitions will be staged from Feb 18-21.

The cricket and hockey events will be conducted in March while Table Tennis and Badminton events will be conducted in April, May and June. Table Tennis and Badminton in August, Volleyball, Table Tennis and Badminton in September, Football, Wrestling, Boxing, Judo and Karate in October, Cricket, Athletics and Kabaddi in November while the events of Football and Hockey will be staged in December 2023.