Sports secretary reviews arrangements for Punjab Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, along with Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, presided over a meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Friday to review preparations and arrangements for the 73rd Punjab Games.

The games will be held under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab from October 24 to 27 at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex here.

The meeting was attended by Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, top officials of Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Civil Defence, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Rescue-1122, Wasa, Police, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Office and other key officials.

During the meeting, the SBP DG and the director administration gave thorough briefing about preparations and arrangements for the Punjab Games.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Sports Punjab said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is going to organize a historic mega event of Punjab Games. "We are making excellent arrangements for the smooth holding of the Games in which a heavy number of athletes from all districts and tehsils of the province are taking part".

He directed all the relevant departments to show exemplary coordination and play an important role for the befitting organisation of Punjab Games. He also instructed the departments concerned to provide clean drinking water and make brilliant cleanliness arrangements at all the venues of upcoming Punjab Games.

Ehsan Bhutta said that Punjab Games have decades old history. "The games were organized even before the partition. Punjab Sports Department has the honour to maintain this tradition till date". He said that the food of the players will be inspected by the Punjab Food Authority.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, on this occasion said the Games will prove to be biggest sports event of the history of Punjab province. "Thousands of male and female athletes from far flung areas of the province will be showing their potential in their respective sports disciplines," he added.

He said that a new batch of players will be prepared from the Punjab Games. "The 73rd Punjab Games trophy will be unveiled tomorrow," he added.