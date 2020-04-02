UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Stalwarts Join Fight Against Corona Pandemic

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:28 PM

Sports stalwarts join fight against Corona pandemic

Legendary players from different sports have joined hands with Karachi Sports Forum in its campaign to distribute ration bags and medicines among the financially unstable athletes, ground staff and organizers in this difficult hour being faced by them due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Legendary players from different sports have joined hands with Karachi Sports Forum in its campaign to distribute ration bags and medicines among the financially unstable athletes, ground staff and organizers in this difficult hour being faced by them due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

One of most respected player in the history of squash Jahangir Khan presented his autographed racket used in British Open Final, former hockey Olympian Islahuddin Siddique presented his hockey stick used in World Cup final at Argentina in 1978 and former cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed presented his bat used in champions trophy in 2017, for the auction, according to information made available here on Thursday.

Karachi Sports Forum chief organizer Syed Waseem Hashmi speaking on the occasion said that the forum by auctioning the sport gear used by the former and present star players, will be able to raise Sui ofice this amount of money to distribute ration bags among the remaining needy athletes.

Meanwhile in his video message legendary squash player Jahangir Khan said that the precautions are only solution to prevent the people of the country from the corona virus.

He advised masses not to take the virus lightly and quarantine themselves in their homes.

Jahangir Khan appreciated the efforts of volunteers of Karachi Sports Forum for distribution of ration among the needy athletes.

Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui appealed the generous people to come forward and assist the Karachi Sports Forum in this cause.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Hockey Squash World Sports Argentina Money 2017 From

Recent Stories

UAE stocks close in green

31 minutes ago

Ukraine asks Elon Musk for ventilators to fight vi ..

3 minutes ago

Germany to let in seasonal workers after alarm ove ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia calls for emergency OPEC+ meeting to ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Cases in New York Rise to 92,381, Death T ..

3 minutes ago

Acclaimed US virus expert Fauci gets security afte ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.