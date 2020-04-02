Sports stalwarts join fight against Corona pandemic

Legendary players from different sports have joined hands with Karachi Sports Forum in its campaign to distribute ration bags and medicines among the financially unstable athletes, ground staff and organizers in this difficult hour being faced by them due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic

One of most respected player in the history of squash Jahangir Khan presented his autographed racket used in British Open Final, former hockey Olympian Islahuddin Siddique presented his hockey stick used in World Cup final at Argentina in 1978 and former cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed presented his bat used in champions trophy in 2017, for the auction, according to information made available here on Thursday.

Karachi Sports Forum chief organizer Syed Waseem Hashmi speaking on the occasion said that the forum by auctioning the sport gear used by the former and present star players, will be able to raise Sui ofice this amount of money to distribute ration bags among the remaining needy athletes.

Meanwhile in his video message legendary squash player Jahangir Khan said that the precautions are only solution to prevent the people of the country from the corona virus.

He advised masses not to take the virus lightly and quarantine themselves in their homes.

Jahangir Khan appreciated the efforts of volunteers of Karachi Sports Forum for distribution of ration among the needy athletes.

Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui appealed the generous people to come forward and assist the Karachi Sports Forum in this cause.