Sports teaches discipline, unity, tolerance: Meena Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Department Meena Khan Afridi on Wednesday said that sports teaches us discipline, unity, tolerance and above all accepting defeats and victories of others. He advised the students to take active part in sports which is now an integral part of the academic.

He expressed these views while addressing concluding ceremony of the Inter-College Boys Games of Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Government College Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of the Inter-College Boys Games, which concluded here under the aegis of Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The colourful ceremony started from the recitation from Holy Quran followed by a Naat Sharif and the National Anthem.

Speaking on this occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Department, appreciated the organizing committee for holding different games in which a total of 324 male and female colleges divided in eight different zones across the province took part.

He said the present government is fully giving attention to organize different sports activities across the province. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Department said that the projects related to developing sports infrastructures in the province would be re-started so that to ensure playing field facilities at the Tehsil and District levels.

He said a bigger Games involving all the male and female colleges would be organized very soon wherein the cash prizes for the winners, runners-up and third position holders teams and in the individual games would be increased to double. He said no country could progress without education and that is why the government is fully committed to ensure quality education to the youth.

He said it is very encouraging that a record number of male and female colleges all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part in different Games including cricket (male & female), football (male & female), hockey (male & female), volleyball (male & female), basketball (male & female), throwball (male & female), Tchoukball (male & female), Handball (male & female), badminton (male & female), Table Tennis (male & female), and Squash (male & female).

KP Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi also announced to ensure quality education in the colleges while the shortage of teaching staff in the colleges would soon be addressed and all other genuine demands of the colleges would be fulfilled on priority basis.

He said they want to continue sports friendly policy in the educational institution that aims to unite the youth sports culture at one platform. He said the youth will have the opportunity, motivation, and access to play sports—regardless of their race, ethnicity, sex, ability, or ZIP code. Why youth sports? Research shows that participating in youth sports can lead to immediate and long-term benefits for youth, their families, and communities.

He said, clearly, sports can help you reach your fitness goals and maintain a healthy weight. However, they also encourage healthy decision-making such as not smoking and not drinking.

At the end, KP Minister for Higher Education gave away the general trophy to Govt College Peshawar by winning the Tchoukball, table tennis and third position in volleyball, basketball, throwball, and runners-up trophies of Handball, and hockey.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Department Meena Khan Afridi was the chief guest on this occasion. Director Higher Education Dr. Fareed Ullah Shah, Principal and Provincial President Sports Committee Professor Dr. Muhammad Ishaq, Deputy Director Sports Dr. Imran Ullah Khan, Regional Directors Hazara, Bannu, Swat, Mardan and Peshawar, Ex-Director Sports and Organizer Peshawar Zone Abdul Rashid Anwar, Principal of various colleges, teaching staff, players, and large number of students spectators were also present.

Results:

Cricket

GPGC Haripur, GDC Madyan Swat, POGC No. 1 Bannu

Football:

GPGC Landikotal, GPGC Lakki Marwat, GDC Chitral

Hockey:

GPGC Dargai Malakand, GC Peshawar, GPGC No. 1 Bannu

Volleyball: GDC Matra Peshawar, GPGC Dugar Buner, Govt College Peshawar

Basketball:

GDC Dera Ismail Khan No. 2, GDC Dir Upper, nd GC Peshawar

Throw Ball:

GPGC Haripur, GPGC Mardan, GC Peshawar

Tchoukball:

GC Peshawar, GDC Mansehra, GDC Sikandar Khel Bala, Bannu

Handball:

GPGC Mansehra, GC Peshawar, GPGC Mardan

Badminton:

GDC Bannu No. 2, GPGC Haripur and GPGC Charsadda

Table Tennis:

GC Peshawar, GPGC Mansehra and GDC Mingora, Swat

Squash:

GPGC Haripur, GPGC Abbottabad No. 1, Govt College Peshawar.