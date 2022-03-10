Sports teams of all provinces take part in inaugural ceremony of National Horse & Cattle Show

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 10, 2022 | 08:34 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :National Horse & Cattle Show kicked off with a grand opening ceremony at Fortress Stadium here on Thursday.

President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest on this occasion.The sports teams of all provinces took part in the mega inaugural ceremony under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan.

Over 500 athletes from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir also presented guard of honour to President Arif Alvi during the grand opening ceremony.

Speaking on this occasion, Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said the participation of sports teams from all provinces is the best example of national solidarity. "The holding of national flag jointly by representatives of all provinces is a true picture of love with the motherland".

