Sports, Trade Equally Important For Country

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

Sports, trade equally important for country

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Sports and trade activities have equal importance for the country and a comprehensive planning is direly needed to maintain their momentum smoothly.

Traders of various markets expressed these views in a meeting with Lahore Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad in the chair here at LCCI on Monday.

Bashir A. Bakhsh, Chaudhry Khadam Hussain, Malik Kalim Ahmad and Rehmatullah Javed also spoke on the occasion.

They added that revival of sports activities in Pakistan was a good omen as it would definitely highlight soft image of Pakistan.

LCCI Vice President said, "Sports revival in Pakistan and travel advisory by UK government proved the fact that Pakistan is a peaceful and safest country." He said, business community was ready to cooperate with government to ensure all necessary security measures during an international event in sports complex but at the same time, they also wanted the adjacent markets and restaurants to remain open so that their business were not affected.

He suggested to build a state-of-the-art luxurious hotel within the premises of Gaddafi Stadium for foreign cricket teams.

