Sports vital for human development:commissioner

Sports played an important role in human development,said Commissioner Ishrat Ali here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Sports played an important role in human development,said Commissioner Ishrat Ali here on Thursday.

While addressing the 6th annual prize distribution ceremony at Government College Women University (GCWU) organized by the Department of Directorate of sports,he urged youth to actively participate in sports activities.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq congratulated the position holder teams and players and said that it was honour for the university that its students were adding success stories in games along with education.She said that sports grounds would be constructed in new campus of the varsity to facilitate to student.

Earlier, prizes were distributed among position holder teams and players.

Registrar Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli, Controller Examinations Rizwana Tanveer, Prof Ferzana Hashmi, Principal Officer and large number of students were present in the ceremony.