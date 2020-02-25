Sports week begins at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU)

The annual sports week 2020 inaugurated at the Syed Qaim Ali Shah indoor sports complex, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, organized by the directorate of physical education

Sukkur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) The annual sports week 2020 inaugurated at the Syed Qaim Ali Shah indoor sports complex, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, organized by the directorate of physical education.

Professor Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito, dean faculty of social sciences inaugurated the sports week on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sahito said sports activities were an integral part of the academic life because healthy and active mind could play positive role in the society.

He expressed the hope that the students will participate in the sports week with enthusiasm in various games.

Director, physical education, Muhammad Murad Pirzada, briefed the achievements of the directorate of physical education. He also shed light on the significance of sports in the society. He said healthy mindset is essential for the society.

On the occasion, the show matches of cricket, volleyball, table tennis and badminton were played between different departments of the university.

The deans of various faculties, focal persons of departments, teachers and students attended the inaugural ceremony.