UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Week Begins At Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU)

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:14 PM

Sports week begins at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU)

The annual sports week 2020 inaugurated at the Syed Qaim Ali Shah indoor sports complex, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, organized by the directorate of physical education

Sukkur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) The annual sports week 2020 inaugurated at the Syed Qaim Ali Shah indoor sports complex, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, organized by the directorate of physical education.

Professor Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito, dean faculty of social sciences inaugurated the sports week on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sahito said sports activities were an integral part of the academic life because healthy and active mind could play positive role in the society.

He expressed the hope that the students will participate in the sports week with enthusiasm in various games.

Director, physical education, Muhammad Murad Pirzada, briefed the achievements of the directorate of physical education. He also shed light on the significance of sports in the society. He said healthy mindset is essential for the society.

On the occasion, the show matches of cricket, volleyball, table tennis and badminton were played between different departments of the university.

The deans of various faculties, focal persons of departments, teachers and students attended the inaugural ceremony.

Related Topics

Cricket Tennis Qaim Ali Shah Sports Education Badminton Khairpur 2020

Recent Stories

Huawei RevealsHUAWEI AppGallery’s Visionto Build ..

15 seconds ago

IHC grants bail to Shahid Khaqan Abbassi in LNG ca ..

26 minutes ago

IHC grants bail to  PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in N ..

43 minutes ago

Players expecting packed stadiums in Multan and Ra ..

44 minutes ago

Russia to Work on Road Map for CAR Diamond Market ..

39 minutes ago

Bangladesh's Nayeem spins Zimbabwe to heavy Test d ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.